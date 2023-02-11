Eric Spillman’s wife is from Philadelphia, and sometimes he gets a hankering for an authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

He heard Boo’s Philly and Hoagie was the place to go.

Spillman sat down with Boo’s owner, Andrew Ahn, and got to try some of their best dishes.

Ahn said you can have a yummy Philly cheesesteak with different kinds of cheeses and toppings, but what really makes their sandwiches delicious is their fresh bread and authentic ingredients.

And you know it’s the real deal when Philadelphia Eagles fans give the sandwiches the seal of approval.

Spillman said the dishes at Boo’s are not meant to be eaten with a fork and that the restaurant offers true comfort food.

“It makes you feel relaxed, comfortable and happy,” Spillman said.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 140.