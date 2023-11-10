Join Jessica as she makes bread for the first time!

Inspired by the amazing focaccia bread artwork seen on Pinterest, she tries her hand at a creation that includes slices of pumpkin, which makes for a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table spread.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 158.

Fall Focaccia Bread Art

Ingredients:

4 cups of flour (bread or all-purpose)

1 package of rapid instant yeast

Small pumpkin

Olive Oil

Flaky Sea Salt

Sage leaves

Instructions:

Add Flour, Yeast, 2 teaspoons salt into a bowl and mix together. Slowly pour in 1 cup of room temperature water and mix together. If the dough doesn’t start to form a ball, add more water. Drizzle with a good amount of olive oil, cover with saran wrap and refrigerate for at least 18 hours. Remove dough from the fridge and stretch it out on a greased cookie sheet and leave on the counter for about 5 hours. Use your fingertips to create dimples or indentations in the dough while stretching it out a bit more. Cut your small pumpkin in half, scrape the seeds out and cut it into super thin slices. Add slices of pumpkin onto the dough to create a pumpkin shape. Use sage leaves to create a stem for your pumpkins. Drizzle olive oil all over the dough and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes until focaccia is golden brown. Let cool and add fresh sage leaves to the stems of the pumpkin. Serve on cutting board. Enjoy!