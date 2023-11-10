Join Jessica as she makes bread for the first time!
Inspired by the amazing focaccia bread artwork seen on Pinterest, she tries her hand at a creation that includes slices of pumpkin, which makes for a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table spread.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 158.
Fall Focaccia Bread Art
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of flour (bread or all-purpose)
- 1 package of rapid instant yeast
- Small pumpkin
- Olive Oil
- Flaky Sea Salt
- Sage leaves
Instructions:
- Add Flour, Yeast, 2 teaspoons salt into a bowl and mix together.
- Slowly pour in 1 cup of room temperature water and mix together.
- If the dough doesn’t start to form a ball, add more water.
- Drizzle with a good amount of olive oil, cover with saran wrap and refrigerate for at least 18 hours.
- Remove dough from the fridge and stretch it out on a greased cookie sheet and leave on the counter for about 5 hours.
- Use your fingertips to create dimples or indentations in the dough while stretching it out a bit more.
- Cut your small pumpkin in half, scrape the seeds out and cut it into super thin slices.
- Add slices of pumpkin onto the dough to create a pumpkin shape.
- Use sage leaves to create a stem for your pumpkins.
- Drizzle olive oil all over the dough and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
- Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes until focaccia is golden brown.
- Let cool and add fresh sage leaves to the stems of the pumpkin.
- Serve on cutting board.
- Enjoy!