Find out what influences the chef behind Jonah’s Kitchen and Bar

Jonah’s Kitchen and Bar in Santa Monica is meant to take you somewhere else, so you can escape for a little while.

But Chef Jonah Johnson said that his restaurant is actually all about Los Angeles, which he called a multicultural melting pot.

His dishes and decor are inspired by his travels, but also his hometown in Minnesota and the different cultures of L.A.

Jessica got to go in Jonah’s kitchen and see his culinary influences come to life. She even got to try her own hand on one special dish, and sampled an array of menu items.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 125.