Forget the store-bought hummus, Jessica makes her own at home

Hummus is one of Jessica’s favorite dips and it’s super easy to make from scratch.

She recently made her own hummus along with baked chips to serve with some veggies.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 102.

Hummus

Ingredients

Can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoon of tahini

1 1/2 lemons, squeezed

1 small clove of garlic

Olive oil

Water

Lavash bread cut into triangles

Dukkah seasoning

Sliced persian cucumbers with skin on

Cherry tomatoes

Smoked paprika

Instructions

Place triangles of lavash bread on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Sprinkle them with dukkah seasoning, drizzle with olive oil and cook them in the oven until they are toasted, about 10 minutes. Add chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, drizzle of olive oil and big pinch of salt into a food processor and mix. Add 1 tablespoon or 2 of water to thin out the mixture. Pour hummus into a bowl and sprinkle with smoked paprika and drizzle with olive oil Serve the hummus on a platter with cucumbers, tomatoes and lavash bread. Enjoy!