From necessity to booming business: The story behind Simi Valley’s Zef BBQ

Logan Sandoval and Ana Lindsey started Zef BBQ out of necessity: To keep themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic and to make sure they were bringing in an income for their family.

They both had lost their jobs and were in transition. So they decided to move back to Logan’s hometown of Simi Valley and start a BBQ pop-up out of his parents’ house.

Nine days after the idea surfaced, they came out with their first menu and sold out.

Business really took off after Zef was featured in an EaterLA article.

Logan, who is classically trained in the culinary arts, said he has worked so hard to finally get to a point where he is getting recognized for an original concept and food.

Logan and Ana specialize in Central Texas-style BBQ, but their changing menu has global influences, with a California flair.

