Go inside celebrity chef Curtis Stone’s The Pie Room by Gwen

When celebrity chef Curtis Stone could no longer welcome diners inside his Beverly Hills restaurant, he decided to improvise.

He transformed Maude into The Pie Room by Gwen, or as Jessica described it: “a pie Mecca.”

Curtis’ sweet and savory pies are so good because they are made with quality ingredients and they’re made with love.

“Giving someone a pie is like giving someone a hug,” Curtis said.

Jessica recently visited The Pie Room by Gwen and got an inside look at how Curtis makes one of his show-stopping desserts.

The Pie Room by Gwen takes pre-orders by phone at 310-859-3418, or you can walk in and purchase a pie. For more information, you can also visit their Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 95.