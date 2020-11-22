Goldbelly delivers Thanksgiving dinners, desserts and more right to your door

When Joe Ariel founded Goldbelly, his mission was to bring people comfort through food.

He got the idea for his online marketplace when he was living in New York and craved his favorite foods from his college town of Nashville.

When he had these foods shipped to him, he felt like he was right back in the Music City and that was his “AHA moment.”

Thanks to Goldbelly, Jessica had amazing desserts shipped from Texas and Florida, she got to try something called a PieCaken, and got a whole lot of savory items, too.

The desserts looked like she picked them up at a bakery, but they were actually shipped right to her front door!

Goldbelly is perfect for so many people who can’t make it home for the holidays this year.

To see what fun items you can add to your Thanksgiving table, visit Goldbelly’s website, or Instagram page.