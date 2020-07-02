Grilling tips and foolproof cookout recipes with Chef Michael Symon

Jessica recently had a Zoom hangout with Chef Michael Symon as he was preparing to open one of his Cleveland restaurants.

While staying home, Michael shot social media videos whipping up easy dishes with ingredients in his kitchen. More than 40 million people tuned in and loved the content, so the Food Network is now expanding that concept into a new show “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out“

He offered Jessica some grilling tips and shared easy cookout recipes.

They even made his refreshing watermelon salad together!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 72.

Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Breasts Recipe courtesy of Michael Symon

Serves 6, requires some preparation

Ingredients

6 chicken breasts, skin and bones on

Salt, to taste

1 cup Greek yogurt

3 cloves (or 2 teaspoons) of garlic, minced

Juice and zest of 1 orange

1 tablespoon of toasted coriander seed ground

2 teaspoons of toasted cumin seed ground

2 teaspoons of smoked paprika

2 teaspoons of chipolte powder

1 cup of cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Season it liberally with salt. Whisk the remaining ingredients together. Toss the chicken with the yogurt mixture, then place in a gallon-sized bag to marinate in the fridge for 2 to 4 hours. Remove the chicken from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. While the chill is coming off of the chicken, heat your grill to medium. Remove the chicken from the bag and wipe off additional yogurt. Discard the marinade. Place the chicken on the grill skin side down and cover it with a lid. Grill for 7 to 8 minutes, open the grill and flip the chicken. Put the lid down on the grill again and cook for an additional 10 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is 160 degrees internally.

Grilled Chicken Paillard Recipe courtesy of Michael Symon

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 6-ounce boneless, skin on chicken breasts

2 ounces of extra virgin olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons of finely chopped fresh oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Place the chicken skin side down on a cutting board and cover it with plastic wrap. Gently pound with a meat mallet until the chicken is 1/4-inch thickness, or half its original thickness. Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and zest and oregano, then add the chicken to the bowl, tossing to coat it in the marinade. Pour it into a gallon sized bag and marinate the chicken for up to one hour. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the chicken pieces on the grill skin side down and grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until it is cooked through and nicely charred. Serve with your favorite salad!

Charred Green Bean Salad Recipe Courtesy of Michael Symon

Serves 4

Ingredients

Olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 pound green beans, ends trimmed

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons of finely chopped fresh oregano

1 clove of garlic, grated on a microplane

1/3 cup of olive oil

¼ cup of sliced almonds, toasted in a 350 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes

1/3 cup of crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

Set up your grill for medium-high heat. Alternately place a cast iron pan over medium high heat.

Add the green beans to a mixing bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Spread into an even layer on the grill grate and allow to char without moving for 1to 2 minutes, then flip and char on the other side, another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove to a serving platter.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, oregano and garlic. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly, then season with salt and pepper.

Pour the oregano vinaigrette over the green beans while still warm, then sprinkle with the almonds and feta cheese. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Watermelon and Feta Salad Recipe Courtesy of Michael Symon

Serves 6

Ingredients

¼ cup of red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon of minced garlic

½ teaspoon of minced shallot

2 tablespoon of fresh mint, thinly sliced

½ cup of olive oil

8 ounces of red seedless watermelon, cut in to 1-inch cubes

¼ cups of crumbled Greek feta cheese

2 tablespoons of thinly sliced scallions, white and green parts

3 tablespoons of toasted, sliced almonds

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar, garlic, shallot, mint and olive oil. Season with salt and give it a taste, adding more seasoning if needed. Add the watermelon in to the vinaigrette, and toss to evenly coat. Gently fold in the feta and scallions, sprinkle the toasted almonds over the top and serve.