Happy Ice’s Lemeir Mitchell blends love of art with tasty treat

Lemeir Mitchell is originally a tattoo artist from Philadelphia who wanted to mix art and food together to make something fun and colorful.

The result was Happy Ice, an L.A.-based vibrant food truck that sells Philadelphia water ice, a dairy, nut and fat free treat.

Now, Happy Ice has two trucks and even a retail shop in the Fairfax District, where guests can pick flavors and have them mixed into a colorful dessert.

It even has a celebrity following, with stars like Angelina Jolie and Post Malone getting a taste.

The latest celebrity foodie to try Happy Ice was Levi, who loved it!

Lemeir said running Happy Ice can be stressful, but when he sees how many people gather for his water ice, that makes all the hard work “melt off.”

For more information about Happy Ice, visit their website and Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 74.