HiHo Cheeseburger teams up with NOLA fried chicken spot for brand new sandwich

HiHo Cheeseburger recently teamed up with one of the nation’s top fried chicken spots, Willie Mae’s Scotch House in New Orleans, to create a new, delicious fried chicken sandwich.

Behold the Willie Mae Fried Chicken Sandwich, available to order in store, take-out or through Postmates only at HiHo’s Mid-Wilshire location, and for a limited time.

For more information on HiHo Cheeseburger, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 79.

WE HAVE BIG NEWS: We have collaborated with the iconic Willie Mae’s Scotch House of New Orleans to create “The Willie Mae” Fried Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich will debut on Saturday, September 26th at HiHo Mid-Wilshire – available to order in-store and eat on the patio or take to-go. Starting Monday, September 28th, “The Willie Mae” will be available from HiHo Mid-Wilshire for delivery exclusively on Postmates as well as pick-up ordering on Postmates and HiHo Mobile. The sandwich will be coming to HiHo Santa Monica soon.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The new sandwich stars Willie Mae’s juicy, crispy fried chicken. It’s topped with HiHo’s house-made pickles, a tangy “slaw sauce”, organic honey, crunchy purple cabbage, and is served on a warm brioche bun. #HiHoCheeseburger #TheWillieMae

