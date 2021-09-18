How to build a picture-perfect charcuterie board with the founders of Lady and Larder

Twins Sarah Sims Hendrix and Boo Simms have loved working together on projects, including Sarah’s wedding.

The duo worked on various events together before realizing it was hard to find a one-stop shop for creating a charcuterie board.

Enter Lady and Larder.

The Santa Monica boutique shop has everything: from all the ingredients you need for the perfect meat and cheese board, to trinkets and garnishes to help with the process, a curated selection of local wine and beer and even a secret lunch menu!

Jessica sat down with Sarah and Boo to make a beautiful charcuterie board, and the sisters shared all the tricks you need to create one at home.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 108.