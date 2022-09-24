Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood.

This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists.

They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri Komarov, filled Jessica in on how his group was able to revive this iconic spot and why it was important to keep it in West Hollywood.

This location is also where the legendary classic rock band, The Doors, recorded the song “L.A. Woman.”

The culinary director Jacob Cusano joined Jessica while she and Levi tasted the variety of hot dogs and sides on the menu. Jacob then treated Jessica and Levi to their famous European-style soft serve.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 127.