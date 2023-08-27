After doing shawarma pop ups around Los Angeles for years, Aviad Yalin, recently opened his first brick and mortar restaurant in Studio City.

How fitting that he named it after what he is known to as his fans (and he has many), Avi Cue.

Yalin started in construction when he first moved to the U.S. from Israel.

He ran a kitchen cabinet business for nearly 16 years, but his real passion was grilling.

He enjoyed cooking for family and friends in the backyard and experimenting with different meats.

After having to close his business, he started to think about what to do next.

“This is it,” Yalin said, sitting inside his restaurant.

Yalin shared what shawarma means to him and what makes his so delicious.

Jessica brought her husband Arie, who is part Israeli, to sample what Avi Cue has to offer.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 151.