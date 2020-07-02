Jessica and Levi bake a nectarine crumble

Jessica loves nectarines and thought they’d be the perfect ingredient for a summer dessert.

Levi helped out in the kitchen and was assigned the hardest job: mixing the crumble for Jessica’s nectarine crumble.

This dish is fun to make and leaves your kitchen smelling delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 72.

Nectarine Crumble

Ingredients

7 nectarines

1 squeezed orange or blood orange

1/2 stick of butter, cut into chunks

1 cup of whole fashioned oats

1/2 cup of flour for oat mixture

1/4 cup of flour for nectarine mixture

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of white sugar for oat mixture

1/4 cup of white sugar for nectarine mixture

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Your favorite ice cream (optional)

Instructions

Combine the oats, flour, salt, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter with a pastry cutter until everything is pea size. Cut the nectarines into bite-size pieces. Place the nectarines in a separate bowl with orange, 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/4 of cup flour. Mix it up. Using the wrapper from the butter, butter up the baking dish. Pour the fruit mixture in and top it with the crumble. Bake the crumble in the oven at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes. Serve it warm with a scoop of ice cream! Enjoy!