Jessica loves this time of year, and it’s because of all the flavors: Pumpkin, apple and cinnamon.

She and Levi had some fun in the kitchen baking apple cinnamon doughnuts.

These fall treats are oh, so flavorful and both Levi and Theo approved!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 155.

Homemade Apple Cinnamon Doughnuts

Dry ingredients

2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of cardamom *optional

1 teaspoon of ground ginger *optional

1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice

Wet ingredients

½ cup of apple sauce

¼ cup of melted butter

1 ½ cups of whole milk or buttermilk

2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

¼ cup of granulated sugar

¼ cup of brown sugar

1 apple, peeled and chopped into small bites

½ stick of butter, melted

1/2 cup of sugar

1 to 2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Instructions

Add all the dry ingredients into a bowl. Add all the wet ingredients into a different bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk together. Add the fresh apple pieces into batter and mix. Add the batter into a piping bag. Spray the doughnut baking pan with non-stick oil and, using your piping bag, add the batter into the doughnut baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 20 minutes until they’re baked through. Once the doughnuts are cooled, dunk them in melted butter then roll them into the cinnamon sugar. Enjoy!