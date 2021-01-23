Jessica and Levi cook up homemade French fries and ranch dressing

Jessica’s son Levi loves French fries and ranch dressing, so Jessica thought she’d make both at home.

Levi was there to be her trusty taster and helper.

He gave both the fries and the ranch a solid “yum.”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 90.

Homemade French Fries and Ranch

Ingredients

2 russet potatoes, peeled

Grapeseed oil

2 heavy tablespoons of sour cream

2 heavy tablespoons of greek yogurt or labneh

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

5 to 6 chives, chopped

5 fresh thyme stems

1 teaspoon of chopped parsley

A splash of red wine vinegar

A pinch of salt and pepper

Garlic powder

Instructions

Peel the potatoes, slice them as thick as you’d like and then soak them in water. Drain the potatoes and dry them with paper towels. Add grapeseed oil into a cast iron skillet and shallow fry the fries until they’re lightly browned. Remove the potatoes and drain them on a paper towel. Add them back in the oil to double fry. Cook them until they’re browned and crispy. Once you remove them for the second time, season them with salt immediately. To make the homemade ranch, combine the sour cream, greek yogurt, mayonnaise, chives, thyme, parsley, vinegar, garlic powder, salt and pepper Enjoy!