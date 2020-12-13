Jessica and Levi decorate snowman cookies for Santa

Jessica’s hack for fun and easy snowman treats involves store-bought sugar cookies and edible markers.

She and Levi got to color on their food to make the cookies for Santa!

They agreed: it’s all about having fun, and the decorating doesn’t have to be perfect.

“Santa’s gonna love these,” Levi proclaimed.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 88.

Melted Snowman Cookies

Ingredients

Store-bought sugar cookies

White meltables

Marshmallows

Edible markers

Red Hots

Orange cake icing

Black cake icing

Instructions

Microwave the meltables according to the package. Frost the sugar cookies with the meltables. Create a face on the marshmallow and then place it on the cookie. Jessica used black edible marker for the eyes and smile, and orange icing for the nose. Add buttons and hands on the cookie. Jessica used black icing for the hands and Red Hots for the buttons. Merry Christmas!