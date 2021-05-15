Jessica and Levi make a club sandwich … on a stick

Have ever had a sandwich on a stick?

Well, neither had Jessica, until she decided to make some with her son Levi.

There’s no wrong way to assemble your sandwich. And finding the best way to eat it is fun, too!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 104.

Club Sandwich on a Stick

Ingredients

Bamboo skewers

Toasted bread, cut in quarters

Deli sliced turkey

Bacon, cut into small pieces

Your choice of cheese

Avocado, cut into chunks

Cherry tomatoes

Romaine lettuce

Gherkin pickles

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of ketchup

1 tablespoon of sour cream

Instructions

Add bread, turkey, avocado, bacon, cheese, lettuce, cherry tomato and pickles to your skewer. Repeat until the skewer is full. Combine mayonnaise, ketchup, sour cream and chopped pickles to create a dressing. Serve the skewers with the side of dressing. Enjoy!