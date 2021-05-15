Jessica and Levi make a club sandwich … on a stick

Have ever had a sandwich on a stick?
Well, neither had Jessica, until she decided to make some with her son Levi.
There’s no wrong way to assemble your sandwich. And finding the best way to eat it is fun, too!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 104.
Club Sandwich on a Stick
Ingredients
- Bamboo skewers
- Toasted bread, cut in quarters
- Deli sliced turkey
- Bacon, cut into small pieces
- Your choice of cheese
- Avocado, cut into chunks
- Cherry tomatoes
- Romaine lettuce
- Gherkin pickles
- 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon of ketchup
- 1 tablespoon of sour cream
Instructions
- Add bread, turkey, avocado, bacon, cheese, lettuce, cherry tomato and pickles to your skewer. Repeat until the skewer is full.
- Combine mayonnaise, ketchup, sour cream and chopped pickles to create a dressing.
- Serve the skewers with the side of dressing.
- Enjoy!