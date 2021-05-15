Jessica and Levi make a Cuban-inspired sandwich

Jessica and Levi recently made Cuban-inspired sandwiches.
You can build yours however you want — Levi went heavy on the pickles — but there are some key ingredients that make this sandwich so delicious.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 104.
Cuban-Inspired Sandwich
Ingredients
- Hoagie Rolls
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Sliced Swiss cheese
- Deli sliced ham
- Bread and butter pickles
- Shredded rotisserie chicken
- Butter
- Olive oil
Instructions
- Cut your hoagie with a serrated knife and pull out the extra bread to make room for your toppings.
- Add mayonnaise mustard, cheese on both sides, as well as pickles, rotisserie chicken and ham.
- Add butter and olive oil to cast iron skillet. Put your sandwich on the skillet, cover it with foil and a heavy pan, and cook the sandwich until it’s pressed like a panini.
- Enjoy!