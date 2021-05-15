Jessica and Levi make a Cuban-inspired sandwich

Jessica and Levi recently made Cuban-inspired sandwiches.

You can build yours however you want — Levi went heavy on the pickles — but there are some key ingredients that make this sandwich so delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 104.

Cuban-Inspired Sandwich

Ingredients

Hoagie Rolls

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Sliced Swiss cheese

Deli sliced ham

Bread and butter pickles

Shredded rotisserie chicken

Butter

Olive oil

Instructions

Cut your hoagie with a serrated knife and pull out the extra bread to make room for your toppings. Add mayonnaise mustard, cheese on both sides, as well as pickles, rotisserie chicken and ham. Add butter and olive oil to cast iron skillet. Put your sandwich on the skillet, cover it with foil and a heavy pan, and cook the sandwich until it’s pressed like a panini. Enjoy!