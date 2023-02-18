Jessica made a heart-shaped cherry pie with her growing foodie-in-training Levi.
This is an easy homemade dessert that is fun to try with kids.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 141.
Jessica’s Heart-Shaped Cherry Pie
Ingredients
- Puff pastry sheets
- Can of cherry pie filling
- Egg
- Powdered sugar
Instructions
- Roll out two sheets of puff pastry.
- Put both sheets of puff pastry on top of each other.
- Use a sharp knife to cut the puff pastry sheets into the shape of a heart.
- Add one heart-shaped puff pastry sheet to a cookie sheet and add the cherry filling. Save some cherry juice for your icing.
- Add the other sheet of puff pastry on top and crimp the edges with a fork.
- Whisk an egg with a splash of water.
- Brush the egg wash on your cherry pie.
- Bake at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes or until it’s golden brown and let cool the pie cool once you remove it from the oven.
- Make an icing by mixing the leftover cherry juice with some powdered sugar.
- Drizzle the icing onto the cooled pie and sprinkle it with powdered sugar.
- Enjoy!