Jessica made a heart-shaped cherry pie with her growing foodie-in-training Levi.

This is an easy homemade dessert that is fun to try with kids.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 141.

Jessica’s Heart-Shaped Cherry Pie

Ingredients

Puff pastry sheets

Can of cherry pie filling

Egg

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Roll out two sheets of puff pastry. Put both sheets of puff pastry on top of each other. Use a sharp knife to cut the puff pastry sheets into the shape of a heart. Add one heart-shaped puff pastry sheet to a cookie sheet and add the cherry filling. Save some cherry juice for your icing. Add the other sheet of puff pastry on top and crimp the edges with a fork. Whisk an egg with a splash of water. Brush the egg wash on your cherry pie. Bake at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes or until it’s golden brown and let cool the pie cool once you remove it from the oven. Make an icing by mixing the leftover cherry juice with some powdered sugar. Drizzle the icing onto the cooled pie and sprinkle it with powdered sugar. Enjoy!