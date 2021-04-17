Jessica and Levi make a simple and delicious strawberry shortcake to celebrate 100 episodes

Jessica and Levi are eating cake to celebrate the 100th episode of California Cooking.

Jessica’s favorite way to make strawberry shortcake is to use a store-bought angel food cake.

She made her own this time when her grocery store didn’t have one, but it was still so easy to make!

Levi helped his mom make this delicious treat, which made him say, “It makes my heart leap with joy!”

Jessica said her strawberry shortcake tastes like “summer on a plate.”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 100.

Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients

Store-bought angel food cake

1 to 2 cups of sliced strawberries, without stems

3 to 5 whole strawberries, cut in half with stem

1 to 2 cups of heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of sugar

Drizzle of water

Instructions

Use a serrated knife to cut the angel food cake in half. Pour whipping cream into a mixer with a whisk attachment and whisk it for a few minutes. Then add the powdered sugar. Add sugar and water to your bowl of sliced strawberries and mix to macerate the berries. Add the sliced strawberries to the top of the bottom half of the angel food cake, then top it with whipped cream. Add the top half of the angel food cake over the bottom half. Add whipped cream to the top of the top half, then add the strawberries with the stems Enjoy!