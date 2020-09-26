Jessica and Levi make almond butter and jelly stuffed French toast

Levi often asks his mom for French toast as a weekend treat, so Jessica thought she’d try a yummy spin: stuff them with almond butter and jelly!

Jessica tried her recipe with two different kinds of bread, with Levi’s help of course.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 76.

Almond Butter and Jelly Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients

Brioche Bread or Challah Bread (Jessica tried both)

Almond butter

Jelly (Jessica used peach, but you can use any kind)

2 cups of milk

2 to 3 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

4 eggs

Orange zest (optional)

2 tablespoons of butter

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup

Instructions

Spread almond butter on 3 to 4 pieces of bread, then spread jelly on 3 to 4 other pieces of bread to create sandwiches. Pour milk in a baking dish with vanilla, cinnamon, eggs and whisk together. Add orange zest if you’d like. Place sandwiches in baking dish and let soak for 5 to 10 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a griddle and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until the bread is golden brown. Add a little butter, sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzle with syrup. Enjoy!