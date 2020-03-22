Jessica and Levi make apple ‘donuts’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently had some fun in the kitchen with Levi when he helped her make apple “donuts.”

Jessica got Levi involved in almost every step of the recipe. He was really handy with the apple corer, helped her crack the egg for the batter and assisted in tossing the donuts in the cinnamon sugar.

Together, they made these sweet treats that reminded Jessica of apple pie.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 63.

Jessica's Apple "Donut"

Ingredients

Apples, 3 to 4

Vegetable oil

For batter

2 teaspoons sugar

Splash of vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

Salt

Make buttermilk by combining 1 ¼ cups whole milk with 1 tbsp white vinegar

For cinnamon sugar:

2 tablespoons of cinnamon

¼ cup of sugar

Instructions

Cut the apple with skin into thick slices. Use a corer to get rid of seeds in middle of the sliced apple, making it look like a donut. Whisk together flour, sugar, vanilla extract, buttermilk, baking powder, a pinch of salt and egg. Create the cinnamon sugar in another plate with ¼ cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Dip the apples in the batter and fry the apples until they’re golden brown. Then transfer the slices to a wired rack. Immediately toss the apples in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Enjoy!