Jessica and Levi made a caramel apple bark, just in time for Halloween.

This tasty treat has all the flavors for fall, and it’s fun to make with kids!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 131.

Caramel Apple Bark

Ingredients

Bag of dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Granny Smith apples, cut in cubes

Lemon

Pretzels, crush them with your hands

Salted roasted pecans

Caramel sauce

Maldon sea salt

Instructions

Squeeze the lemon over the cut apples so they don’t brown. Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler. Place Silpat or wax paper on a cookie sheet. Pour the melted chocolate on the Silpat or greased wax paper. Arrange the pretzels, pecans, apples on the melted chocolate. Drizzle with caramel sauce. Put it in fridge for at least 30 minutes so it hardens. Sprinkle with Maldon sea salt once it’s been refrigerated. Cut your bark up into squares. Happy Halloween!