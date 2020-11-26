Jessica and Levi make caramel apple place settings for the Thanksgiving table and share what they’re grateful for

Levi loves caramel apples, and Jessica thought it would be a cute idea to use them as table settings for their Thanksgiving table.

She made them with her mom growing up, but this was the first time she whipped up homemade caramel!

Levi declared his creation the most beautiful of all the apples they decorated.

Jessica, Arie and Levi then gathered around the dinner table in their gorgeous backyard and shared what they are thankful for.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 86.

Caramel Apples

Ingredients

Small apples

1 cup of of butter

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

2 cups of brown sugar

1 cup of corn syrup

Toppings of your choice (Jessica uses crushed Almonds and sprinkles)

Instructions

Dip apples in boiling water just for a few seconds and dry off to get rid of wax. Put wooden sticks into each of the apples. Add butter, condensed milk, brown sugar and corn syrup into a pot on medium heat and keep stirring. Use a candy thermometer. Wait until temperature reaches 240 degrees then remove caramel from stove. Place small mounds of toppings of your choice on a silpat. Dip apples in caramel and then place on mound of topping. Tie a place card onto the apple and write a guest’s name. Set it on the table and enjoy as a treat during your Thanksgiving dinner!