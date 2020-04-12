Jessica and Levi make coconut nests for Easter

Just in time for Easter, Jessica and her son Levi made coconut nests to fill with candy!

Levi had a blast whisking the eggs and mixing in the coconut.

This recipe is quick, easy and fun!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 66.

Easter Coconut Nests

Ingredients

6 ounces of sweetened shredded coconut

3 egg whites

Easter candy of your choice — Jessica used jelly beans and candy-coated chocolate eggs

Instructions

Whisk egg whites in a bowl until they get frothy. Add egg white froth to shredded coconut and mix. Spray a mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Fill each hole of the muffin tin with shredded coconut then use your thumb and make a dent in each one. Bake in the oven at 300 degrees for about 25 minutes, until the coconut nests are golden. Let cool. Remove and fill with jelly beans, candy-coated chocolate eggs, your choice of candy. Happy Easter!