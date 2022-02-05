Jessica and Levi make conversation heart cakes for Valentine’s Day

Jessica and Levi made sweet treats for Valentine’s Day.
Their conversation heart cakes are fun to make and pretty tasty, too.
“The messier it looks, the yummier it looks,” Levi proclaimed.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 123.
Conversation Heart Cakes
Ingredients
- Store-bought box cake (Jessica used funfetti and strawberry)
- A few bags of candy meltables (Choose any colors you’d like)
- Cake writing gel
Instructions
- Bake the cake according to the instructions on the box in a sheet pan.
- Let the cake cool.
- Melt the candy meltabless using the instructions on the packaging.
- Take a heart cookie cutter and create heart-shaped cakes.
- Dip the cakes into the melted candy to coat fully with color.
- Using the cake writing gel, add your own conversation to each heart.
- Happy Valentine’s Day!