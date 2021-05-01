Jessica and Levi make crispy and delicious shrimp po’ boy sandwiches

When Jessica was in college, she worked at a Cajun restaurant in Florida.

She thought it would be fun to make po’ boy sandwiches like the kind they made at Lulu’s Bait Shack.

With her son Levi’s help, her creations were crispy, tangy and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 102.

Shrimp Po’ Boy Sandwiches

1 pound of jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup of flour

1 cup of cornmeal

Garlic powder

Creole seasoning

Smoked paprika

2 cups of buttermilk

Safflower oil

1 egg

Tomatoes, sliced

Iceberg lettuce, chopped

2 heaping tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of horseradish

7 to 10 sweet and sour pickle chips, chopped

Louisiana hot sauce

A squeeze of lemon

Brioche buns

Butter

Instructions

Season the shrimp with salt, garlic powder and creole seasoning. Whisk together the buttermilk and egg and then add the shrimp. Make sure the shrimp are completely coated. Combine the flour and cornmeal, creole seasoning and garlic powder. Coat the shrimp in the flour mixture. Fry the shrimp in safflower oil until they are golden brown. Season the shrimp with salt as soon as you take them out of the oil. Butter you brioche buns, add garlic powder and toast them in the oven. Combine the mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish, pickles, Louisiana hot sauce, smoked paprika and lemon to create a remoulade. Assemble the sandwiches. Add lettuce tomato and shrimp to the toasted buns and drizzle with remoulade. Enjoy!!