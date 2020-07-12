Jessica and Levi make lemonade, one of their favorite summer drinks

One of Jessica and Levi’s favorite drinks on a hot day is a nice cold glass of homemade lemonade.

Jessica thought she’d try adding some mint and basil to their drink, and the simple tweak makes a big difference in flavor.

Plus, Jessica made popsicles with the leftover lemonade.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.

Levi’s Lemonade

Ingredients

5 lemons

4 cups of water

8 mint leaves

8 basil leaves

1 to 2 tablespoons of Agave (to taste)

Cut cherries (optional)

Instructions

Add basil and mint to a pitcher and muddle with the bottom of a wooden spoon. Squeeze lemons and add juice to a pitcher. Add water and agave, then stir. Serve lemonade on ice. If you have leftover lemonade, add a few cut cherries and leftover lemonade into popsicle mold and freeze. Enjoy!