Jessica and Levi make lemonade, one of their favorite summer drinks

One of Jessica and Levi’s favorite drinks on a hot day is a nice cold glass of homemade lemonade.

Jessica thought she’d try adding some mint and basil to their drink, and the simple tweak makes a big difference in flavor.

Plus, Jessica made popsicles with the leftover lemonade.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.

Levi’s Lemonade

Ingredients

  • 5 lemons
  • 4 cups of water
  • 8 mint leaves
  • 8 basil leaves
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons of Agave (to taste)
  • Cut cherries (optional)

Instructions

  1. Add basil and mint to a pitcher and muddle with the bottom of a wooden spoon.
  2. Squeeze lemons and add juice to a pitcher.
  3. Add water and agave, then stir. 
  4. Serve lemonade on ice.
  5. If you have leftover lemonade, add a few cut cherries and leftover lemonade into popsicle mold and freeze.
  6. Enjoy!

