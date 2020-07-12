Jessica and Levi make lemonade, one of their favorite summer drinks

One of Jessica and Levi’s favorite drinks on a hot day is a nice cold glass of homemade lemonade.
Jessica thought she’d try adding some mint and basil to their drink, and the simple tweak makes a big difference in flavor.
Plus, Jessica made popsicles with the leftover lemonade.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.
Levi’s Lemonade
Ingredients
- 5 lemons
- 4 cups of water
- 8 mint leaves
- 8 basil leaves
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of Agave (to taste)
- Cut cherries (optional)
Instructions
- Add basil and mint to a pitcher and muddle with the bottom of a wooden spoon.
- Squeeze lemons and add juice to a pitcher.
- Add water and agave, then stir.
- Serve lemonade on ice.
- If you have leftover lemonade, add a few cut cherries and leftover lemonade into popsicle mold and freeze.
- Enjoy!