Jessica and Levi make peanut butter and jelly ice cream sandwiches

With a little help from the store, Jessica and Levi recently made peanut butter and jelly ice cream sandwiches.

This sweet treat is so easy to make and a fun recipe to try with kids!

“That’s ridiculous,” Jessica said after trying one.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 99.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients

Store-bought cookies (Jessica Used Peanut Butter and Sugar Cookies)

Ice flavor cream of your choice (Jessica used vanilla)

Peanuts, crushed up

Jelly of your choice (Jessica used strawberry)

Instructions

Spread jelly on one side of two cookies Add a scoop of ice cream on top of the jelly on one of the cookies, and add the other cookie on top to make a sandwich. Roll the sides in the crushed peanuts. Freeze for 10 to 30 minutes so they harden. Enjoy!