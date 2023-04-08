Jessica and Levi whipped up some yummy Easter treats.

They require few ingredients and are fun to make with kids!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 144.

Pretzel Chick Treats

Ingredients

Yellow candy melts

Pretzels

Pink and black writing gel

Instructions

Melt candy melts in the microwave or in a double boiler on the stove. Lay out the pretzels on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Using a spoon, add the melted candy into the holes of the pretzels. Place the cookie sheet in the refrigerator or freezer for about 10 minutes, or until the candy hardens. Using the black and pink writing gel, add an eyeball and beak to your pretzel chick treats. Happy Easter!

Mini Pepper “Carrots”

Ingredients

Orange mini sweet peppers

Garlic and herb Boursin cheese

Fresh dill

Instructions

Cut the peppers in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds from each pepper. Using a knife, fill each pepper with cheese. Add dill to make it look like a mini carrot. Happy Easter!