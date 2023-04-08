Jessica and Levi whipped up some yummy Easter treats.
They require few ingredients and are fun to make with kids!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 144.
Pretzel Chick Treats
Ingredients
- Yellow candy melts
- Pretzels
- Pink and black writing gel
Instructions
- Melt candy melts in the microwave or in a double boiler on the stove.
- Lay out the pretzels on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.
- Using a spoon, add the melted candy into the holes of the pretzels.
- Place the cookie sheet in the refrigerator or freezer for about 10 minutes, or until the candy hardens.
- Using the black and pink writing gel, add an eyeball and beak to your pretzel chick treats.
- Happy Easter!
Mini Pepper “Carrots”
Ingredients
- Orange mini sweet peppers
- Garlic and herb Boursin cheese
- Fresh dill
Instructions
- Cut the peppers in half lengthwise.
- Remove the seeds from each pepper.
- Using a knife, fill each pepper with cheese.
- Add dill to make it look like a mini carrot.
- Happy Easter!