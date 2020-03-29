Jessica and Levi make rainbow spaghetti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica and her son Levi had so much fun making rainbow spaghetti with left over food coloring.

Levi helped Jessica with the colors and stirring the noodles in the food coloring.

He was so excited to try his creation, he sampled some before it was ready!

This recipe is fun to try with kids, just be mindful of your countertops!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 64.

Jessica's Rainbow Spaghetti

Ingredients

Food coloring, whatever colors you have available (grocery stores sell it in a 4 pack)

Box of spaghetti

2 tablespoons of butter

Salt

1/4 cup of parmesan cheese

Instructions

Cook box of spaghetti according to instructions on package. Add 2 tablespoons of water to mixing bowls (one for every color). Add 5 drops of the food coloring to each bowl. Jessica did red, combined red and yellow for orange, green, blue and combined blue and red for purple. Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain then add portion of pasta to each bowl so the pasta changes color. Serve in a big platter or bowl with all the different colors of pasta. Add butter, parmesan and a sprinkle of salt Enjoy!

