Jessica and Levi make white chocolate ‘spider web’ pretzels for Halloween

Jessica and her son Levi love Halloween, and this year, Jessica wanted to try a fun and easy treat.

Her white chocolate “spider web” pretzels took just minutes and came out looking really spooky!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 80.

Jessica’s White Chocolate “Spider Web” Pretzels

Ingredients

1 bag of white chocolate meltables or white chocolate chips

Pretzel sticks

Plastic spiders for decoration (black, orange and purple or you can use spider rings and cut off ring)

Instructions

Create a star-shaped configuration with pretzel sticks on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. The pretzels should radiate out in a circular pattern. Follow instructions on the package to heat the meltables in the microwave. Fill a resealable plastic bag with the meltables and cut the corner off. Use the piping bag to make circles with the chocolate and create a web-like design.**** Refrigerate the pretzels for 30 minutes. Decorate your spider web pretzels with plastic spiders. Happy Halloween!