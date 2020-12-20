Jessica and Levi make white hot chocolate with marshmallow snowflakes

Jessica used to buy hot chocolate mix at the store before she realized how easy and delicious it is to make at home.

This holiday season, she thought it would be fun to make a white hot chocolate from scratch.

She and Levi also made snowflakes using marshmallows to decorate their mugs, and the hot coco was ready in seconds!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 89.

Homemade White Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

Marshmallows

Mini marshmallows

Toothpicks

4 cups of milk

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

Heat milk in a saucepan (do not boil). Add the white chocolate chips and whisk until the chocolate is melted. Add the vanilla extract. Create snowflakes using big and mini marshmallows and toothpicks. Serve the hot chocolate in a mug. Use a knife to make two slits in the big marshmallow so it will stay on the mug. Enjoy!