In case you haven’t heard, Choco Tacos were discontinued.

Jessica has always been a fan of this classic dessert, so she decided to recreate the frozen treat at home. She enlisted the help of her sous-chef and ice cream-obsessed son Levi and although it was a little messy, they had a lot of fun making the dessert.

After tasting the taco-shaped ice cream treat, Jessica asked Levi, “How many Choco Tacos could you eat?” Levi said, “1000.” Jessica’s husband, Arie, even joined in for the taste testing and gave them a thumbs up.

This family-friendly dessert can be the perfect addition to any hot day or sweet tooth craving.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 127.

Homemade Choco Tacos

Vanilla Ice Cream (leave it out, so it’s a little soft)

Bag of Dark Chocolate Chips Melted

Bag of Dark Chocolate Chips Melted

Salted Peanuts Crushed

2 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extra

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup superfine sugar

2 tablespoons of melted butter

3 tablespoons of milk

2/3 cup flour

Instructions

For the taco shell batter, whisk egg whites.

2. Add vanilla extract, salt, sugar, melted butter, milk, and flour and whisk again.

3. Add taco shell batter to a greased non-stick pan and cook the shell until browned on both sides.

4. Shape your warm taco shells around a rolling pin to get that taco shape.

5. Add ice cream to your taco shells. Put in the freezer if you need to harden the ice cream and shells.

6. Melt a bag of dark chocolate chips in the microwave.

7. Dip the taco into the chocolate and top with either nuts or sprinkles.

8. ENJOY!