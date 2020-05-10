Jessica and Levi surprise Grandma Debbie with berry muffins

Jessica recently made homemade berry muffins for the first time and thought she’d send some to her mom for Mother’s Day.

Her son Levi helped in the process and when they were done, they called Grandma Debbie for the taste test.

Grandma Debbie said she was looking forward to getting her yummy Mother’s Day muffins.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 69.

Mother’s Day Berry Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups of flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 stick of butter (4 tablespoons), room temperature

1 1/4 cups of sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 eggs

Zest of 1 orange

1 1/4 cups of blackberries

1 1/4 cups of blueberries

Muffin cups

1/2 stick butter, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and orange zest for cinnamon butter

Instructions

Mix all the dry ingredients. Sift flour, salt and baking powder in a bowl. In a stand mixer, add butter, sugar, cinnamon and cream together. Add vanilla and eggs and keep mixing. Zest orange into the bowl with the dry ingredients and then slowly add the dry ingredients into the mixer. Add 1/4 cup of blackberries and 1/4 cup of blueberries into a bowl and smash them with a fork. Add smashed berries into the mixer. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of flour into the remaining 1 cup of blackberries and 1 cup of blueberries. Add those berries into the mixture and manually stir. Line muffin tin with muffin cups and spray cups with cooking spray. Add a big heaping spoon into each muffin cup. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they’re cooked through and golden brown. While muffins are baking, make a cinnamon butter with half a stick of butter softened, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and orange zest. Serve the muffins with cinnamon butter and enjoy!