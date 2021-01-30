Jessica and Levi transform their chicken and rice leftovers into crispy and delicious taquitos

Jessica was inspired after her conversation with Jackie Tohn from “Best Leftovers Ever,” and decided to make something out of the previous night’s dinner.

Her taquitos using leftover chicken rice and beans are crispy and delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 91.

Chicken Taquitos using leftovers

Ingredients

1/2 block of softened cream cheese

1 breast of chicken seasoned with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder

1/4 cup of cooked rice

1/8 cup of canned black beans

1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Corn tortillas

3 tablespoons of sour cream or labne

1/2 tablespoons of chipotles in adobo

1 avocado

1 lime

Shredded cabbage

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, diced chicken, rice, beans and cheddar cheese and mix together Heat corn tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds. Add the chicken filling into the tortillas and roll them into taquitos. Heat oil on medium heat and fry the taquitos until they are crispy on all sides. Combine sour cream, chipotles in adobo and s squeeze of lime to make a chipotle sour cream. Combine the avocado, salt and lime for your avocado topping. Serve the taquitos on a bed of shredded cabbage topped with chipotle sour cream and avocado. Enjoy!