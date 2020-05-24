Jessica and Levi use herbs from their garden to make a pesto veggie quesadilla

Jessica recently planted an herb garden in her yard and decided to make a yummy pesto sauce with all the greens.
She also used the veggies in her refrigerator to make a yummy quesadilla.
Foodie-in-training Levi helped Jessica along the way.
The final product is packed with flavor and a great way to eat your vegetables!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 71.
Pesto Veggie Quesadilla
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups of parsley, cilantro and dill
- 1 1/2 cups of basil
- 1 1/2 cups of spinach
- 1/4 cup good olive oil (more if necessary)
- Salt
- 1 lemon squeezed
- 1/4 cup of pistachios
- 1 to 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon of lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1/2 onion sliced thinly
- 4 sweet peppers
- 1/2 cup of kale
- 5 to 10 cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of corn
- Tortillas
- Few slices of cheese (your choice)
- Shredded cheese (your choice)
Instructions
- Blend together herbs, lemon juice, garlic, pistachios and olive oil to make the pesto. Add extra olive oil if needed.
- Pour the pesto in a bowl and add parmesan cheese and lemon zest, then set it aside.
- Sauté all the veggies in a pan with olive oil and butter.
- In a separate pan with olive oil, start with one tortilla, add a few slices of cheese, the sautéed veggies, pesto, shredded cheese and top with another tortilla.
- Cook until the tortilla is browned on both sides and the cheese is melted.
- Enjoy!