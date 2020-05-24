Jessica and Levi use herbs from their garden to make a pesto veggie quesadilla

Jessica recently planted an herb garden in her yard and decided to make a yummy pesto sauce with all the greens.

She also used the veggies in her refrigerator to make a yummy quesadilla.

Foodie-in-training Levi helped Jessica along the way.

The final product is packed with flavor and a great way to eat your vegetables!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 71.

Pesto Veggie Quesadilla

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of parsley, cilantro and dill

1 1/2 cups of basil

1 1/2 cups of spinach

1/4 cup good olive oil (more if necessary)

Salt

1 lemon squeezed

1/4 cup of pistachios

1 to 2 garlic cloves, grated

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of lemon zest

1 tablespoon of butter

1/2 onion sliced thinly

4 sweet peppers

1/2 cup of kale

5 to 10 cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup of corn

Tortillas

Few slices of cheese (your choice)

Shredded cheese (your choice)

Instructions

Blend together herbs, lemon juice, garlic, pistachios and olive oil to make the pesto. Add extra olive oil if needed. Pour the pesto in a bowl and add parmesan cheese and lemon zest, then set it aside. Sauté all the veggies in a pan with olive oil and butter. In a separate pan with olive oil, start with one tortilla, add a few slices of cheese, the sautéed veggies, pesto, shredded cheese and top with another tortilla. Cook until the tortilla is browned on both sides and the cheese is melted. Enjoy!