Jessica and Levi use store-bought ingredients to create tombstone brownies and meringue ghosts

Jessica came up with some easy and delicious hacks for decorating Halloween treats, all with store-bought ingredients!

She and Levi had a blast making tombstone brownies and meringue ghosts.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 114.

Tombstone Brownies

Ingredients

Store-bought brownies

Milano cookies

Green frosting

Pumpkin candy corn

Instructions

Cut a Milano cookie in half and write a spooky message like “RIP” on the cookie with black gel.

Cut a slit in your brownie and add green frosting in the slit, then tuck the cookie into the slit so it stands upright Add more green frosting and place a pumpkin candy corn on top.

Meringue Ghosts

Ingredients

Meringue cookies

Edible black markers

Instructions

Draw the eyes and mouth with your edible marker. You can also swirl black frosting gel around meringue and add orange sprinkles. Happy Halloween!