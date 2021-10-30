Jessica and Levi use store-bought ingredients to create tombstone brownies and meringue ghosts

Jessica came up with some easy and delicious hacks for decorating Halloween treats, all with store-bought ingredients!
She and Levi had a blast making tombstone brownies and meringue ghosts.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 114.
Tombstone Brownies
Ingredients
- Store-bought brownies
- Milano cookies
- Green frosting
- Pumpkin candy corn
Instructions
- Cut a Milano cookie in half and write a spooky message like “RIP” on the cookie with black gel.
- Cut a slit in your brownie and add green frosting in the slit, then tuck the cookie into the slit so it stands upright
- Add more green frosting and place a pumpkin candy corn on top.
Meringue Ghosts
Ingredients
- Meringue cookies
- Edible black markers
Instructions
- Draw the eyes and mouth with your edible marker.
- You can also swirl black frosting gel around meringue and add orange sprinkles.
- Happy Halloween!