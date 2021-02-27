Jessica and Levi whip up a Girl Scout Cookie treat

Thanks to Troop 1761, Jessica got a box of all her favorite Girl Scout Cookies delivered and had Levi pick which would make the best milkshake.

After trying a few cookies, Levi settled on Thin Mints.

Jessica’s Thin Mint milkshake is easy to whip up and got a seal of approval from Levi.

“I did the right choice,” he said about picking the cookie.

If you’d like to order cookies from Troop 1761 click here.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 94.

Thin Mint Milkshake

Ingredients

6 Thin Mint cookies

1/4 to 1/2 cup milk

1/2 a pint of vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream

Chocolate syrup

Instructions

Blend together the ice cream, milk and 5 Thin Mints. Drizzle the inside of glass with chocolate syrup. Pour the milk shake into the glass. Top it with whipped cream and a Thin Mint. Enjoy!