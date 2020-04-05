Jessica and Levi’s homemade chocolate snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's son Levi has such a sweet tooth, he nicknamed himself "Sweetness."

The two made some delicious chocolate snacks topped with all kinds of fun toppings.

While Levi kept eating all the toppings as they were decorating, the final product was ready in minutes!

Jessica called the treats "instant gratification dessert." Yum!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 65.

Homemade Chocolate Snacks

Ingredients

2 cups chocolate chips

Toppings of your choice

Almonds

Candied ginger

Sprinkles

Shredded coconut

Pistachios

Marshmallows

Pretzels

Instructions

Pour chocolate chips in a bowl and microwave until they are melted. Place a Silpat over your cookie sheet. If you don't have a Silpat, use cooking spray to grease your cookie sheet. With a spoon, pour dollops of melted chocolate all over the pan, making circles of melted chocolate. Add toppings of your choice to each circle. Jessica created snacks with toppings like nuts, sprinkles, candied ginger and shredded coconut. Place cookie sheet in freezer for 15 minutes. Enjoy!