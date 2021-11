Jessica and Megan honored some of the brave and dedicated front-line nurses at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a Thanksgiving lunch.

Maple Block Meat Company catered the special meal, with delicious cupcakes from Sprinkles.

Plus, the gals brought gifts for the kids thanks to generous donations from the Toy Insider, Hape, Cepia, Epoch Everlasting Play and WeCool Toys.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 118.