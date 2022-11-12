Sam Rubin joined Jessica on a recent trip to Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood.

The shop has all kind of ice cream flavors and froyo.

This month, the shop has special Thanksgiving ice cream pies for sale, and they have dairy-free options!

Sam and Jessica got to watch Chef Shiho Yoshikawa make her delicious pumpkin pie.

They then got to sample her creations.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 133.