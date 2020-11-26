Jessica and Sam share burgers, pies and memories at The Apple Pan

Sam Rubin has talked to Jessica about West L.A. staple The Apple Pan forever, and it happens to be where he gets his Thanksgiving pies.

Sam has been visiting The Apple Pan since he was a kid, when he grew up in the neighborhood. His grandfather took him there, as did his father, and he said it’s been emotional for him to bring his own children to the iconic burger joint.

The diner has made some adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic, but the charm and the food remains the same.

Jessica and Sam had burgers, tried various pies and shared some memories. They even visited his childhood home during their lunch date.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 85.