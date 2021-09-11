Jessica bakes a homemade strawberry pop tart

Jessica’s son Levi loves to hunt for sweet treats after school, so she thought it would be fun to make something he would be excited to eat.

Jessica strives to have less processed food in the house, and the best way to do that is to make snacks right at home!

Jessica baked a homemade pop tart complete with a delicious glaze and sprinkles.

Levi was definitely a fan, after proclaiming “I love it.”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 107.

Jessica’s Strawberry Pop Tart

Ingredients

Store-bought pie dough

1 jar of strawberry jam

1 cup of strawberries, cut into small pieces (fine chop)

Flour

Egg wash – egg whisked with 1 tablespoon of water

Sprinkles

2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

Lemon

For the filling, bring a whole jar of strawberry jam and fresh strawberries to a slow boil, then simmer for about 10 minutes. Let it cool and refrigerate overnight. Roll out the store-bought pie dough using the flour, stack two sheets of dough on top of each other and cut two rectangles. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes. Take one sheet of your cut pie dough and place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Add the filling on the pie dough, but not all the way to the edges. Add the second sheet on top, then take a fork dipped in flour and crimp the edges of the pop tart. Brush the top of the pop tart with egg wash, and using a knife, make two slits through the top layer of pie dough so that heat can escape when baking. Bake your pop tart in oven at 425 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes until it is browned. Make a glaze with powdered sugar and lemon juice. Once the pop tart is done baking, let it cool either on the counter or in the refrigerator or freezer. Top it with icing and finish it off with sprinkles. Enjoy!