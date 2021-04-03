Jessica bakes chocolate bunny cookies with Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino

Many of Jerrod Blandino’s beauty products smell like baked goods.

The Too Face Cosmetics co-founder recently told Jessica that he was inspired by food to create beauty products.

And it goes both ways: Jerrod said that, like many others during the COVID-19 pandemic, he started baking more and fell in love with the creative process.

He even hosts his own cooking class every week on IGTV called “Bakeup with Jerrod”

Jerrod came up with a cookie inspired by chocolate Easter bunnies. Jessica had so much fun baking and decorating her own cookies alongside Jerrod.

For more information about Jerrod, or to join his “Bakeup,” visit his Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 98.

Chocolate Bunny Cookies

Ingredients

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of unsweetened cocoa

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 cup (2 sticks) of unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup of sugar

2 large eggs

Instructions

In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar on medium-low until combined, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time. Reduce the speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until incorporated. Divide dough in two and roll each portion between two sheets of parchment paper to 1/4 inch thick. Chill the dough until it is firm, about 30 minutes in the refrigerator or 15 minutes in the freezer. Heat the oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Using floured cookie cutters, cut out cookies. Place on prepared sheets and chill at least 20 minutes before baking. Reroll, chill, and cut scraps. Bake the cookies, rotating positions of the baking sheets halfway through, until the cookies are set around the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the sheets for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate them as desired.