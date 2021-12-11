Jessica bakes Greek Christmas honey cookies with one of her besties

Jessica recently caught up with one of her long-time best friends, Nikki Glekas.
Even though they haven’t lived in the same state for more than 20 years, the two are still close.
Nikki started her own cooking show — “Nikki’s Modern Mediterranean” — during the coronavirus pandemic, where she showcases delicious family recipes.
The besties made a traditional Greek Christmas cookie that both Jessica and Levi enjoyed.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 120.
Melomakarona (Christmas Honey Spiced Cookies) Makes approximately 3 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- Syrup
- 2 cups of granulated sugar
- 1 cup of honey
- 1 ¼ cup of water
- Cookie dough
- ½ cup of granulated sugar
- 2 cups of extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup of cognac or brandy
- ½ cup of orange juice
- Zest of one large orange
- ½ tablespoons of baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoons of ground clove
- 5 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
- Sprinkle on top of cookies
- 2 cups of walnuts
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
Instructions
- To make the syrup: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, honey and water and heat until the sugar has dissolved. Set the mixture aside to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- For the cookie dough: In a large bowl, combine olive oil, brandy and stir to dissolve the sugar. Then, add orange juice and orange zest to the mixture.
- In a separate bowl, mix the flour with baking soda, cinnamon and clove.
- Slowly add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients, stirring well to combine everything completely. Mix them well until the flour is no longer visible, but do not overmix.
- Use a cookie scoop to make 1 ½-inch round pieces of cookie dough. Roll the cookies into an oblong shape, that’s about ½-inch thick, leaving 1-inch between each cookie on the baking sheet.
- Bake the cookies at 350 for about 20 to 25 minutes until they are golden brown on the top and bottom.
- While cookies are baking, use a food processor to grind the walnuts, cinnamon and sugar together. Set aside.
- When the cookies are done baking, allow them to cool for 3 minutes. Then, submerge the hot cookies in the cool syrup or pour syrup over the cookies in a deep pan – let them soak for about 20 to 30 minutes. They will soak up most of the syrup.
- Place the cookies in cookie liners and sprinkle them with the nut mixture.
- The cookies will last about a month. You can make them early in the season and store them in an airtight container in a cool dry space.