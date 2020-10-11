Jessica catches up with Chef Roy Choi and makes a Cubano sandwich with his roast mojo pork

“L.A. Son” Chef Roy Choi has been working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has also hit the streets with his famed Kogi Korean BBQ truck.

He said that a silver lining of the crisis has been embracing new hobbies, which for him includes making flower arrangements!

He hopes to turn his new-found passion into a nonprofit foundation benefiting local youth.

Jessica also talked to Roy about the person who inspired him to become a chef, how food in his native Los Angeles is engrained in its culture, and “The Chef Show” –one of Jessica’s favorite shows– which he co-hosts with Jon Favreau.

Jessica then made Roy’s savory Cubano sandwich.

You can try it at home by following Roy’s roast mojo pork recipe and sandwich recipe.

For more on Roy, follow him on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 78.