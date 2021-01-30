Jessica chats with ‘Glow’ actress Jackie Tohn about cooking competition show ‘Best Leftovers Ever’

Glow actress Jackie Tohn describes the cooking competition show she stars in as “‘Chopped’ meets ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.’”

Contestants on Netflix’s “Best Leftovers Ever” transform leftovers into fine cuisine, all while focusing on reducing waste.

The show has even upped Jackie’s own cooking game!

Jessica recently chatted with Jackie about what makes the show so special.

Watch “Best Leftovers Ever” on Netflix, and to find out more about Jackie, visit her Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 91.