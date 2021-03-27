Jessica chats with Katie Lee Biegel about her new cookbook ‘It’s Not Complicated’ and tries a simple sheet-pan dinner featured in the book

Jessica recently caught up with Katie Lee Biegel, cookbook author and TV host, about cooking at home, being pregnant and becoming a mom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her new cookbook, “It’s Not Complicated,” features delicious recipes that are comforting, simple but elegant, she said.

Katie Lee said that, now that she’s a mom, she’s been coming up with dishes that can be whipped up quickly.

Jessica tried one such recipe, Katie Lee’s cheat sheet sausage, peppers and onions with polenta dinner.

Watch the video below to see how easy it is to make!

For more information about Katie Lee, visit her website and Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 97.

Cheat Sheet Sausage, Peppers and Onions with Polenta from Katie Lee Biegel’s “It’s Not Complicated”

Yield: 4 servings

Total Time: 35 minutes

1 pound (455 g) Italian sausage links

1 red onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

4 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of garlic salt

Eight 1/2-inch slices polenta (about 8 ounces)

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Put the sausage, onion and peppers on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with the garlic salt, tossing lightly with tongs to coat. Bake for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, toss the polenta slices with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and flip the sausage and vegetables. Add the polenta and return to the oven for another 15 minutes. Flip again. Turn the oven to broil. Sprinkle everything with cheese and broil for 2 to 3 minutes until everything is browned and lightly charred.